Islamic Ruling On Cryptocurrency?

Assalamualaikum to all brothers and sisters in Islam. I would like to know more about what Islam says about crypto investment and trading. I’m a beginner in crypto trading and would like to know if it’s permissible.

To my understanding, cryptocurrencies are like other fiat currencies, which increase and decrease in value. For example, naira has depreciated against the USD, and that’s how all currencies work. Hence, I feel crypto trading should be permissible because it’s just like having a currency data increase in value over the other.

However, I’m open to learn from the learned ones in the house.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print

