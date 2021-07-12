Italian Players Celebrate EURO 2020 Final Win In Dressing Room (Photos)

Connect on Linked in

Italy players celebrated winning the Euro 2020 final in the dressing room after the crucial penalty shooutout.

Italy defeated England on penalties in the Euro 2020 final after extra time.

The Italians were shocked by Luke Shaw’s second minute Goal For England but levelled in the second half and later won on penalties.

Arsenal Star Bukayo Saka missed the crucial penalty for England and Italy are now Champions.

Italy Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma is also named the Player Of The Tournament.

After the penalties, Italy celebrated their historic Euro 2020 victory in the dressing room.

Video;

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FKStN2amLHw