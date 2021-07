Jehovah’s Witnesses Hold Global Virtual Convention in 240 Lands, 500+ Languages

Breaking from a century-old tradition in the name of health and safety, the largest convention organization in the world has moved its annual in-person event to a virtual format for the second time in as many years, canceling nearly 6,000 conventions in 240 lands.

For about 90 years, Jehovah’s Witnesses have held conventions in various cities across Nigeria. In 2020, the pandemic unexpectedly interrupted that tradition moving the international religious organization to cancel in-person conventions throughout the world and launch a global virtual event. This was a first for Jehovah’s Witnesses, who have held public conventions in stadiums, arenas, convention centers, and theaters around the world since 1897.

“Powerful by Faith!” is the theme of the 2021 global event, which will be delivered in more than 500 languages to households throughout the globe over six weekends during July and August 2021, uniting some 15-20 million people in 240 countries. Since the convention is typically held from Friday through Sunday, the program will be available in six installments corresponding to morning and afternoon sessions. “Friday” morning’s session will be available for streaming or download beginning June 28, 2021.

Regarding the 2020 “Always Rejoice”! Virtual Convention, Abednego Isere from Ekpoma in Edo State said “We could hardly wait till the end of the program to pour out our heartfelt appreciation for the lovely, timely and comforting provision of the “six days” viewing of the 2020 Regional Convention. It gives us reasons to always rejoice despite many justifiable reasons to be sad occasioned by the global prevailing circumstances.”

The continued risk of bringing thousands of people together in cities around the world prompted the organization to opt for a virtual platform for the second consecutive year. However, the move has not curbed the enthusiasm for the annual event. Congregations around the world are inviting the public to join them in this historic occasion.

“Faith has helped our global brotherhood to continue to thrive even during a pandemic,” said Olusegun Eroyemi, Spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses in Nigeria. “Our faith will continue to unite us in worship – even virtually – as millions gather in private homes around the world to enjoy a powerful and inspiring spiritual program.”

All are invited to attend the event by going to JW.ORG on the web or JW Broadcasting on the free JW Library iOS or Android App, or on streaming platforms like ROKU TV, Apple TV, and others. The program is free and accessible to all. The schedule for download and global streaming is listed below.