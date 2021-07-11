Joke Silva and Olu Jacobs’ Last Chid, Olugbenga, Graduates From University (Photo)

The last child of veteran actors, Joke Silva and Olu Jacobs, graduated from the American University of Nigeria AUN on Saturday July 10 2021, IgbereTV reports.

Sharing the news on her Instagram handle, the proud mum wrote;

”And here he is …Olugbenga

Oluwapamperinayo Jacobs…@oj_poetry …our last born.This stage done and dusted. As you start the next may the Lord in His gracious mercy grant you the wisdom to ask the right questions…to not think within the box..not even think outside the box… but… create your own boxes (alaCindy Trim)”



