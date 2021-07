Joke Silva, wife of veteran actor, Olu Jacobs took to her Instagram handle to celebrate her husband’s 79th birthday today, IgbereTV reports.

She wrote;

”Celebrations galore….Joy joy joy with joy my heart is ringing Joy Joy Joy His love for us is known….HAPPY BIRTHDAY Sir J _olujacobs Here is to Good Health , sound mind ,abundance and a longer life.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CRLIVRMrF-U/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link