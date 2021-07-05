K1 De Ultimate Hospitalised, Undergoes Surgery (Photos)

Connect on Linked in

Fuji singer K1 De Ultimate has undergone surgery for an undisclosed illness, Igbere TV reports.

The singer’s friend Bolaji Basia posted his hospital pictures on social media on Saturday night.

“Minor surgery though but I still give thanks to almighty God for the success,” the entertainment and hospitality investor wrote.



Bolaji and K1 have been friends for over 40 years from their days as kids on Lagos Island.

The singer joined others for an exclusive birthday celebration for his friend on June 25.