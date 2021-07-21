Kaduna First Class Chief, Esu Chikun, Is Dead (Photo)

The Esu Chikun in Chikun local government area of Kaduna State, HRH Dr. Danjuma Barde, is dead.

The first-class traditional ruler, according to a competent source, died at the 44 Army Reference Hospital, Kaduna on Tuesday night.

He is said to have died of an undisclosed ailment which he battled with for a long period of time.

Although, no official confirmation of his death yet in keeping with tradition, the palace is said to be gloomy presently.



https://leadership.ng/just-in-kaduna-first-class-chief-esu-chikun-is-dead/amp/