Kaduna Releases List Of Successful Teacher Service Board Candidates

kaduna state teachers’ service board

The kaduna state teachers’ service board wishes to inform candidates interviewed in March and April 2021 for the recruitment of public Secondary School teachers that the list of successful applicants has been released today Monday, 19th July, 2021.

Candidates are therefore advised to check their application status by entering either their Application No or Phone No. or Email Address using the following link;

http://tsbrecruitment.com/checkAppointmentStatus.php

Notification of Appointment and Letter of Undertaking will be automatically downloaded if shortlisted, otherwise, a pop up message informing candidate that are not successful will appear.

CHAIRMAN

teachers service board