Kano Assembly Suspends Anti-Corruption Boss For Probing Governor’s Family

Kano Assembly suspends anti-corruption boss after launching probe on governor’s family

The Kano State House of Assembly has suspended the chairman of the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission, PCACC, Muhuyi Rimingado, for one month.

DAILY NIGERIAN had exclusively reported Governor Abdullahi Ganduje’s plot to remove the anti-corruption boss, following probe into contracts suspected to be awarded to the governor’s family.

But in its sitting today, the House of Assembly hinged its decision to suspend Mr Rimingado for rejecting an accountant sent to his office.

A statement by spokesman for the house, Uba Abdullahi, said the lawmakers took the decision after a series of deliberations on the floor of the house.

“Kano State House of Assembly has today in its sitting suspended the Executive Chairman of the Kano State Public Complain and Anti Corruption Commission for a period of one month based on a petition received from the Office of the Accountant General of the State in the Ministry of Finance on the refusal of the Public Complain and Anti Corruption Commission to accept a Chief Accountant posted to the Commission by the Office of the Accountant General in a recent staff posting by the Office of the Accountant General.

“The posted Chief Accountant was rejected and was even served with a rejection letter in that respect.

“This necessitated the office of the Accountant General to send a petition to the state House of Assembly for its intervention on the matter.

“After series of deliberations on the floor of the House, the House agreed to suspend the Chairman of the Public Complain and Anti Corruption Commission for a period of one month to give way for the investigation on the subject matter.

“The House appointed the House Committee Chairman on Public Complain Hon Umar Musa Gama to head the Committee and the members of the Committee comprises; Hon Lawan Shehu Chairman House Committee on Judiciary, Chairman House Committee on Public Account Hon Salisu Ibrahim Doguwa, House Committee Chairman on Finance Hon Magaji Dahiru Zarewa. Hon Sale Ahmad Marke, Chairman House Committee’s on Hajj.

“The Committee has Deputy Director Legal as Secretary and Secretary Public Account Committee as Co-secretary.

“The Committee was given two weeks within which to present its report finding to the Honourable House,” the statement said.



