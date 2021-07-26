Kano Motor Accident: Six Family Members, 12 Others Dead (Photos)

18 persons including six members of a family have perished in a ghastly car accident in Doguwa Local Government Area of Kano State, Newspremises reports.

The accident involving a blue Volkswagen Sharon station wagon happened along Gadar Shiburu Riruwai-Doguwa road on Friday, July 23.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Kano State, Zubairu Mato, said the accident occurred when a bridge linking Riruwai and Doguwa broke down as a result of the heavy rainfall.

He explained that the vehicle plunged into the water, killing all the 18 passengers on board including six members of same family.

The family members have been identified as Malam Bashir Doguwa, Malami Gidan Tanimu Doguwu, Safiya Mukhtar Doguwu, Shashida Bashir me goro Doguwu, Fatima rabi u me goro Doguwu, Uzairu Bashir me goro Doguwu, all of Doguwa Local Government Area of Kano State.

Malam Bashir Doguwa and his family were on their way from Doguwa to First Lady Secondary School in Dambatta Local Government Area of the state to visit his daughter, Firdausi Bashir, who is among the students writing the ongoing NECO SSCE examinations.

An eye witness had told Daily Trust that the accident was a result of a broken bridge due to the heavy downpour as the driver wasn’t aware that the bridge had broken down.

He added that before the driver could manoeuvre the vehicle it was too late and he plunged into the water, killing the passengers on board.

All the dead have been buried according to Islamic rite on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Kano State Commissioner of Education, Malam Muhammad Sanusi Sa’id Kiru, has condoled with the family of the deceased.

The Commissioner described the death of the Doguwa family as a collosal loss not only to the people of Doguwa Local Government but to the state in general.

He then on behalf of the Kano state government and the entire staff of the Ministry of Education extends his heart felt condolences to the immediate families of the deceased, people of Doguwa Local Government and Kano state in General.

The Commissioner prayed for Allah to grant the deceased Aljannatul Firdaus as well as the fortitude of the family to bear the irreparable loss.

