Kanu’s Trial: ‘Prepare Prisons, Build Mortuaries For Us’ — IPOB Members Tell Malami

The group also told the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), to prepare more cells and mortuaries should he want to detain or kill its members, as they prepare to flood the court to show solidarity with their leader.

Members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) have vowed to storm Abuja, the nation’s capital for the trial of their leader, Nnamdi Kanu at the Federal High Court, Abuja on Monday.

The group’s spokesperson, Emma Powerful, disclosed this to SaharaReporters on Sunday while speaking about his expectations regarding Kanu’s trial, which is expected to commence on Monday.

He, however, cautioned the members of IPOB and Kanu’s supporters to behave appropriately and obey the law.

“You should expect Biafrans in Abuja tomorrow and nobody can stop us or prevent us from being in court tomorrow. Nnamdi Kanu is our leader and we cannot afford to abandon him because he did not abandon us.

“IPOB members should move to Abuja and those living in Abuja must be there to show solidarity with our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, and for Nigeria to know that he is our own.

“Malami and his co-conspirators should prepare to kill all of us tomorrow, and every IPOB member must behave well.

“This is to show the world that we are coming, (and) for this court to know that we are disciplined and cultured. Our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has laid the foundation of IPOB well and we must follow his teachings,” Powerful said.

Kanu, the leader of the most popular pro-Biafra group, will continue his trial on Monday at a Federal High Court in Abuja after he fled Nigeria in 2017. He is being prosecuted on allegations bordering on terrorism, treasonable felony, illegal possession of arms, among others levelled against him by the Nigerian government.

He has been in the detention of the Department of State Services (DSS) since he was abducted in Kenya and extradited to Nigeria, after his brief appearance before Justice Binta Nyako on June 30.

According to Powerful, the Nigerian government is inflicting pain on IPOB members through its actions.

He, however, vowed that the group will not keep quiet until the world hears and comes to its aid.

“We will be there tomorrow. Let Malami clean his prisons and mortuary for our people tomorrow. The world will see them tomorrow. You cannot beat a child and force the child not to cry, that is what they are trying to do to us and we must cry until the world hears us. Nnamdi Kanu remains our leader, no other person,” Powerful added.



