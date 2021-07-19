Kate Henshaw Celebrates Her 50th Birthday Today (Photos)

Nigerian Nollywood star, Kate Henshaw has clocked 50 years today, WonderTV Media reports.

Kate Henshaw, also known as Kate Henshaw-Nuttall (born 19 July 1971), is a professional Nigerian actress. In 2008 she won the Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her performance in the movie “Stronger than Pain”

Early Life:

Kate Henshaw was born in Cross River State, the oldest of four children. She attended St. Mary private school in Ajele, Lagos for her primary education. Later, she was admitted to the Federal Government Girl College, Calabar for her secondary school education. She spent one year at the University of Calabar reading remedial studies, and then majored in Medical Microbiology at the School of Medical Lab Science afterwards, LUTH (Lagos University Teaching Hospital) in Lagos. Henshaw worked at the Bauchi State General hospital. Prior to becoming an actress, Kate Henshaw worked as a model, featuring in various commercials including a print and television advert for Shield deodorant.

Career:

In 1993, Kate Henshaw auditioned for the lead role in the movie When the Sun Sets and was chosen for the role. This was her first appearance in a major Nollywood movie. Kate Henshaw has starred in over 45 Nollywood movies.

In 2008, she won the Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role for the film Stronger than Pain.

She was nominated for “Best Actress in a Leading Role” at the African Movie Academy Award in 2018, for her performance in the movie “Roti”.

Politics:

On 19 July 2014, Kate Henshaw officially unveiled her campaign website as she was aspiring to represent Calabar Municipal/Odukpani Federal constituency under the platform of the People Democratic Party PDP. Kate Henshaw lost the primary election to Rt. Hon Essien Ayi but was appointed as Special Adviser Liaison Lagos by the Cross River State Governor Ben Ayade in December 2015.

Endorsement:

In 2012, Henshaw was made the brand ambassador for a UK perfumes line, Blessing perfumes. She is a brand ambassador for “Onga” seasoning produced by Promasidor Nigeria Limited. On September 2012, Kate Henshaw along with Dan Foster was selected as judge in the reality show Nigeria Got Talent. In 2013, Kate Henshaw along with Banky W was made the brand ambassador for Samsung Mobile Division. On January 2019, Kate Henshaw was selected to be among the 50 judges that will take part in the CBS International Talent Show called The world’s Best. Kate Henshaw was an ambassador for the giant telecommunication company Glo.

Personal Life:

Kate Henshaw married British-born Roderick James Nuttal in 1999 and they welcomed their baby girl in 2000. The marriage lasted for 12 years before the union crumbled in 2011. In 2016, a Twitter user posted the picture of a boy named Michael Alvez, a two year old boy who was born with an ulcerous growth in the face and tagged Kate Henshaw who developed interest in the case and traced the boy’s family. She and several others contributed the sum of 8 million Naira for the boy for his treatment. However, Kate had to return the money back to the donors based on the family request as well as the family’s regular disagreement over Michael’s welfare. Kate had to stop assisting the boy’s family as well.

Achievements:

In 2011, Kate Henshaw was honored by the Nigerian federal government as a member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR).

Kate Henshaw’s Net worth is estimated to be over $1 million, making her one of the richest and most influential professional actresses in Nigeria.

