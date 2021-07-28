Kcee Gets Passionate Welcome From His Wife & Children As He Visits Them In Turkey

Kcee Gets Passionate Welcome From His Wife And Kids As He Visits Them In Turkey (Photos, Video)

Popular Nigerian singer, Kcee got a passionate welcome from his wife and children at the airport when he arrived Turkey to visit them, IgbereTV reports.

He shared video clips of the moment he was welcomed. He captioned the video;

“The moment my kids saw me at the airport..life is full of surprises and I gifted them one.. @misseijay

BMK TO THE WORLD”

