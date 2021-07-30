Kenyan President, Kenyatta Bows To Greet President Buhari (Photo)

POLITICSNIGERIA.COM

Kenyan President, Uhuru Kenyatta is currently trending on social media over his reverence to Nigeria’s president Muhammadu Buhari.

Kenyatta, who is currently attending the Global Education Summit in London alongside President Buhari, bowed in respect to Nigeria’s leader when they ran into each other.

POLITICS NIGERIA recalls that President Buhari who spoke at the summit, stated that the size and population of Nigeria are challenges for any administration, but despite this, the government and people realize that education is the starting point for success.

“You can’t succeed outside your educational qualification. Anybody who missed education has missed everything. Nigerians are acutely aware of the priority of education, and parents are making sacrifices to ensure that their children and wards get educated.”

On the panel with President Buhari were Presidents Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana, Faure Gnassingbe of Togo, Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya, and Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi.

