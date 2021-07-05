Kidnapping: Kaduna Orders Closure Of 13 Schools

Following the attack on the Bethel Baptist High School on Monday, the Kaduna State government has ordered the immediate closure of 13 schools located in areas identified as vulnerable to attacks by bandits.

The school located in Chikun Local Government Area of the state had an unspecified number of students abducted.

The directive which was issued by the Director-General of Quality Assurance Authority in the state Ministry of Education, Umma Ahmed, to proprietors of private schools, says the closure was with immediate effect.

The statement warned against failure to comply.

Ahmed listed the names of the affected schools to include, Faith Academy, along Kachia Road adjacent to Jakaranda; Deeper Life Academy, Maraban Rido; Ecwa Secondary school, Ungwar Maje and Bethel Baptist High School, Damishi.

Others are St. Peters Minor Seminary, Katari; Prelude Secondary School, Kujama; Ibiso Secondary school, Tashar Iche; Tulip International (Boys) School and Tulip International (Girls) School.

Also on the list are Goodnews Secondary School, St. Augustine, Kujama; Comprehensive Development Institution (CDI), Tudun Mare and Adventist College, Kujama.

“You are hereby advised to adhere to the contents of this letter as appropriate sanctions shall be meted out to schools that are found wanting for non-compliance, please,” it stated.



