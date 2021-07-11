Kingdom Wins Nigerian Idol 2021 (Season 6)

Kingdom Kroseide has emerged as the WINNER of the Nigerian Idol season 6 competition. Kingdom battled it out with Francis Atela for the much-coveted title of the Nigerian Idol.

The grand prize for the competition includes a cash prize of N30 million, a brand new SUV, 6 track EP recording deal, 3 music videos included, an all-expense-paid trip to Seychelles, and a weekend getaway to Dubai for 2.

Other gifts for the winner include a wide range of Tecno products, Bigi branded refrigerator plus 1 year of Bigi drinks, and a DSTV explora fully installed with premium subscription for 12. Well done brother. The sky is indeed your limit.