Kingdom Wins Nigerian Idol 2021 (Season 6)

By on No Comment

Kingdom Kroseide has emerged as the WINNER of the Nigerian Idol season 6 competition. Kingdom battled it out with Francis Atela for the much-coveted title of the Nigerian Idol.

The grand prize for the competition includes a cash prize of N30 million, a brand new SUV, 6 track EP recording deal, 3 music videos included, an all-expense-paid trip to Seychelles, and a weekend getaway to Dubai for 2.

Other gifts for the winner include a wide range of Tecno products, Bigi branded refrigerator plus 1 year of Bigi drinks, and a DSTV explora fully installed with premium subscription for 12. Well done brother. The sky is indeed your limit.

Kingdom Wins Nigerian Idol 2021 (Season 6) added by on
View all posts by →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.