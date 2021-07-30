Kyari: Nigeria Has An Extradition Treaty With The US – Kingsley Moghalu

President @MBuhari has frequently opted for subjective loyalties over real political will on national security and fighting corruption.The US @FBI request for the extradition of accused police chief Abba Kyari in the Hushpuppi case will put him and Nigeria in the global spotlight.

It’s one thing to go to great lengths in seeking to extradite Sunday Igboho from Benin Republic and the apparent extraordinary rendition of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from God-knows-where. It’s another to respect international law in black and white when it comes to certain Nigerians.

Nigeria and the United States have an extradition treaty and it has been used in a number of cases. Is this a bone in the throat? What leadership calls for is obvious, President Buhari should respect laws and follow due process. We are watching.

#Kyari

#Hushpuppi

#ChibuzorVincent

#RuleOfLaw



Kingsley Moghalu