Lady Tagged The Youngest Nigerian Lawyer Corrects Report On Her Age (Video)

Lady Tagged The Youngest Nigerian Lawyer Corrects Reports On Her Age, Says I’m 24 Years Old (Photos, Video)

Esther Chukwuemeka, the lady tagged as the youngest Nigerian Lawyer has corrected errors made on her age in earlier reports about her, IgbereTV reports.

Esther was earlier reported to have graduated from secondary school at the age of 13 and was called to the Nigerian bar at the age of 20.

In a new video she shared on her Facebook handle, Esther said she is currently 24 years old.

She said that the error about her age was made by a person who put out a congratulatory message to celebrate her.

Esther said that she graduated from secondary school at the age of 15. She applied for admission to study law. Instead, she was offered admission to study Political Science in Abia State University (ABSU). She left the admission and travelled to India to study law at the age of 17.

She wrote;

“I’m thankful to everyone who has spent time to wish me well all these while. However below is a clip that corrects some of the wrong facts about Esther Chukwuemeka especially regarding her age. On behalf of the writer, we deeply apologize for any misconception that may have arisen. Thank you all for understanding

#imoarena #okigwearena #bbcpidgin #igboist #vanguardnews #bbcigbo #yabaleftonlinecomedy #yabaleft”

https://www.facebook.com/100003258230872/posts/4109875969130970/?app=fbl

See video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H2id07kr7uA&pp=sAQA[/quote]

https://igberetvnews.com/1396760/https-igberetvnews-com-1396760-lady-tagged-youngest-nigerian-lawyer-corrects-report-age-photos-video/