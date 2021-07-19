Lagos-Badagry Expressway To Be Completed By End Of 2021

#SeedsOfHope So excited to announce this:

Recently, CCECC and Lagos State Ministry of Works & Infrastructure held a media open day and reported the construction schedule concerning the Lagos to Badagry expressway, which is expected to be completed and put into use by the end of the year 2021.

We believe that the project will boost the local economy and bring more convenience in transportation.



https://www.facebook.com/113940237050170/posts/334197231691135/

