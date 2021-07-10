Lagos Government Removes Partially Collapsed Building, To Remove 70 Others

LASBCA REMOVES PARTIALLY COLLAPSED BUILDING

….. Set to remove 70 distressed building across the state

The Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) has demolished a partially collapsed structure at no 19, Church Street, Lagos Island.

Speaking at the site of the building, the General Manager of the Agency Arc. Gbolahan Oki said it had become necessary to immediately remove the building seeing that it is highly dilapidated, distressed and not fit for human habitation.

He emphasized that there are over fifty buildings marked for demolition in Lagos and the motive is to sanitize and rid Lagos of distressed and dilapidated buildings in a bid to stem the era of building collapse in the state.

Arc. Oki noted that the he and other officers from the Agency had earlier visited the scene to get an on the spot acessment and asked the residents to evacuate and relocate for their own safety.

Speaking further, the General Manager said the Agency has also identified and marked 70 noticeably dilapidated and highly distressed buildings within the State which would be removed to further prevent collapse that could lead to loss of lives and properties.

He explained that 20 of the structures were discovered in Lagos Island alone but added that removal of the identified structures would follow due processes which includes conducting a Non Destructive test(NDT) on the structures to verify if they were fit for human habitation or needed to have some works done on them.

The General manager further reiterated that the Government has absolute zero tolerance for building collapse hence all building codes regulation within the State will be strictly enforced including the need for all buildings above 2 floors to obtain Insurance as contained in the building regulations 2019(as amended)

He warned building developers /owners to always do the right thing by involving Lasbca in their construction by seeking Authorisation to commence construction after obtaining necessary building permits, invite Lasbca in every stage and finally obtaining Certificates of Completion and fit for Habitation once the construction is fully completed.

Oki appealed to residents to assist the government in actualizing its objective of creating a safer Lagos by reporting noticed substandard building constructions and dilapidated structures within their locality to the agency for necessary actions.

Gbadeyan Raheem

Asst. Director, Public Affairs

LASBCA

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=10159177295331013&id=735776012