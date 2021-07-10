Lagos-Ibadan Trains Carried 42,000 Passengers In June – Amaechi

•Blames lack of spare parts for Kaduna-Abuja train breakdown

By Tola Adenubi – Lagos

On Jul 9, 2021

The Honourable Minister of Transportation, Rt. Honourable Rotimi Amaechi has disclosed that the incessant breakdown of the Kaduna-Abuja trains is down to spare parts from China. This is even as he revealed that the Lagos-Ibadan trains conveyed 42,000 passengers in the month of June 2021.

Speaking on Friday after a routine inspection of the Lagos-Ibadan rail project in Lagos, Amaechi assured that some spare parts that are being expected for the Lagos-Ibadan trains will be used for the Kaduna-Abuja train locomotives when they arrive.

According to the Minister of Transportation, “After the last breakdown of the Kaduna-Abuja train, I instructed the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) to rest that particular locomotive. I am surprised that there was a delay related to another breakdown in the early hours of today.

“The issue with the break down of the Kaduna-Abuja train is down to lack of maintenance which is attributable to a lack of spare parts from China. We have written to Mr President on this issue and he has graciously approved the purchase of spare parts for the Lagos-Ibadan trains. Very soon, the Chinese people will supply us with enough spare parts for the Lagos-Ibadan rail. By the time they do that, we will be forced to use some of these spare parts for the Kaduna-Abuja trains and hopefully, the issue of incessant breakdown of the trains will be resolved.

“On the Lagos-Ibadan trains, 42,000 passengers were moved in June. We expect the figured to increase in the coming months because if we can move 42,000 in the month that we started, then the figures will increase as more people become aware of the train services between Lagos and Ibadan.”

On the completion stage of the train stations, the Honourable Minister explained that due to a recent kidnap of some Chinese officials in the Olodo area of Ogun State, the train station there is yet to be completed.

Most of the stations have been completed except for Olodo which is delayed due to a recent kidnap of some Chinese officials. The contractor has completed most of the communication and signalling work, but we need to observe the project for the next six months to be sure everything is working perfectly as planned.

“If not, we won’t be able to do the 16 trips-a-day train schedule as planned. The reason we are inspecting is to be sure everything is working as planned. After six months, when we are very sure of what we are seeing, then we can bring in new coaches and locomotives and increase the trips.

As of today, I have directed the NRC to scale up the number of trips per day from four to eight,” Rotimi Amaechi added while briefing newsmen in Lagos.

https://tribuneonlineng.com/lagos-ibadan-trains-carried-42000-passengers-in-june-