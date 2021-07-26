LAGOS ISSUES THREE-DAY REMOVAL NOTICE TO OWNERS OF ILLEGAL STRUCTURES IN LEKKI

The Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Unit (Taskforce) on Monday issued a three-day Removal Notice to all owners of makeshift structures, shanties, kiosks and vehicles at Maroko and Lekki Coastal Road, Lekki, Lagos.

The Chairman of the Taskforce, CSP Shola Jejeloye, who issued the removal notice during his team’s visit to the area, stated that the order became necessary for road construction along the coastal road, which serves as an alternative route for the Lekki-Epe Expressway.

He said the road leads to Lekki Free Zone and is presently dotted by illegal structures, shanties, abandoned vehicles, containers and trading activities by all shades of artisans.

According to him, “The stretch of the road has been taken over by mechanics, block makers, bamboo and wood sellers, shanties and other illegal occupiers, which will impede effective road construction work in the area”.

He stated that on the expiration of the notice on Thursday, officials of the agency would remove all structures, shanties, abandoned vehicles and materials in the area, noting that the removal of all encumbrance and criminal hideouts in Marwa Waterside area would also help reduce traffic robberies and criminal activities on Lekki/Ajah corridor, particularly at Jakande Roundabout.

The Chairman, therefore, implored the owners and occupiers to heed the State Government’s Removal Order as anyone found on the road at the expiration of the notice would be made to face justice.

Recall that the Lagos State Government had, in December 2019, removed all the illegal structures on the Lekki Coastal Road to pave way for its construction.



https://oyotoday.com/lagos-issues-three-day-removal-notice-to-owners-of-illegal-structures-in-lekki/