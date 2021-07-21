Lagos Landlord, Pastor Obasi Killed As 2-Storey Building Collapses (Graphic Pics)

A building under construction has collapsed in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

The building located at 77, Tapa Road, Oke Ojo Isawo along Ikorodu in Lagos, caved in at about 2:30 pm on Tuesday, according to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

“The landlord, Pastor Daniel Obasi was trapped and the body recovered,” Coordinator of NEMA in the state, Mr. Ibrahim Farinloye, said in a statement.

He said the Police have taken the body to the morgue of the General Hospital, Ikorodu.

According to a neighbour, Construction works were suspended due to the Eid El Kabir celebration.

Workers were said to be at work till late evening on Monday.



