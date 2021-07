Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu today casts his vote at Unit 019 Femi Okunnu/Jakande, Ikoyi Lagos, Mr Governor commends LASIEC and Security Agents on the peaceful conduct of the elections.

