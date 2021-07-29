Lagos PDP Secretary, Muiz Shodipe, Is Dead (Photo)

The Secretary of the Lagos chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Muiz Shodipe, is dead.

Spokesman for the party in Lagos, Taofik Gani, announced in a statement that Mr Shodipe died in the early hours of Wednesday.

He noted that the sudden loss of Mr Shodipe to the cold hands of death was one death too much for the party, as it might slow down the re-engineering of the party in the state.

Mr Gani said: “The party fears that the death of the dogged Secretary at this time is a big blow which may slow the re-engineering of the Party in the state.

“It, however, submits to the will of God just as it prays for the soul of the departed to enjoy the bosom of the Lord.”

He prayed for the family to have the fortitude to bear the monumental loss.

The spokesman said that the party had directed all her flags all over the state to be flown at half mast and special prayers be held for the departed at all her meetings statewide.



https://gazettengr.com/lagos-pdp-secretary-is-dead/