Lagos State Teaching Jobs July 2021

The 2021 Lagos State teacher’s recruitment is on…!

The Lagos State government invites online registration and applications from suitable candidates for the position of secondary school classroom teachers.

Applicants must be Nigerians who have Lagos State Resident Registration Agency (LASRA) Number, they must not be less than 18years of age, they must have at least 5 credits in O’Level and posses a degree in Education registerable with the Teachers Registration council of Nigeria.

Candidates must also posses a degree in relevant subject, plus a post graduate diploma in education from a recognized university.

They must have a testimonial of good conduct from their last employer or if not previously employed, from the last school or college attended.

Applicants must have good communication skills and must be ready to work in any division of Lagos State.

Interested candidates who meet the above criteria should apply through the online registration portal jobs.lagostate.gov.ng

Note that this exercise is absolutely free…

Application portal opens 19th July 2021 and closes on the 31st July 2021.

Announcer: Olabisi Ariyo

Chairman, Teacher’ service commission, Lagos State.