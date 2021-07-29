Lagos To Empower 3,000 Agripreneurs At Agricultural Value Chains Programme

Today, Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu will empower 3,000 agripreneurs at this year’s annual Agricultural Value Chains Enterprise Activation Programme at the Police College, Ikeja Lagos.

The Commissioner for Agriculture, Ms Abisola Olusanya explained that 70% of the beneficiaries are women and youth adding that the Programme has been specifically targeted at three value chains of poultry, fisheries (artisanal) and piggery.

According to her, the 3,000 beneficiaries would include 300 Lagos Agripreneurship Programme (LAP)/Agricultural Youth Empowerment Scheme (Agric-YES) participants, 400 pig farmers, 680 fishermen, 190 fish cage culture beneficiaries, 360 egg marketers, 500 fish processors, 200 rice farmers and 370 crop farmers.

#ForAGreaterLagos



https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=10159219475631013&id=735776012