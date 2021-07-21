Lagos To Support 3,000 Agricpreneurs In Business

*The Lagos State Government, under the leadership of Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu will be supporting over 3,000 agripreneurs in business come July 29, 2021, 70% of them being the youth and women.*

Put into great consideration were the value chains most affected by zoonotic diseases and the pandemic, resulting in poultry, piggery, and fisheries as the food chains of focus.

Beneficiaries were chosen from the Lagos Agripreneurship programme (LAP), Agric YES programme, and Value chain associations for better monitoring and impact assessment after support is given.

Objective in this regard was also to set team accountability into the program and ensure proper utilisation of assets, with collaboration from Ecobank in the fisheries sector, and MSME Accountant for the LAP/Agric YES beneficiaries.

In the breakdown of allotment, 300 LAP/Agric YES beneficiaries, 400 pig farmers, 680 fishermen, 190 fish cage & Pen culture beneficiaries, 360 egg marketers, 500 fish processors, 200 rice farmers, and 370 crop farmers will be getting support for business activation in line with the administration’s THEMES agenda for job and wealth creation and food sufficiency.

