Landlord Vs Tenant: How Would You Judge This Case?

Before this my tenant paid for the house, there was a complete door net in good condition. Therefore she has lived here for more than 5 years, during the course of those years, she renew the door net which later worn out. Now this year, she decided to park and rent a bigger room elsewhere. During her parking i wasn’t at home, when i came back, i saw that she had remove the door net. I told her for removing the door net am going to deduct N5000 from the 8 month rent i need to refund to her. She starts ranting saying she spend N3000 to fix the door net, that i shouldn’t deduct her money.

Guys, what do you think i should do?