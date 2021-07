Advice Me Please

I want to learn to drive, as in, professional, responsible driving, which I will love to get a driving job after.

I am thinking of going to a Driving school

Or

Look for someone who has, or in possession of a car and Learn from (probably spending less money)

Please which do you advice I do?

Please kindly state the advantages and disadvantages of both

Thanks sirs/mas

May God/Allah bless you