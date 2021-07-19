Leaving A Toxic Boss For Unknown Skill – Please Advise

Good Afternoon Nairalanders,

Please take your time to read my epistles and I really need your advice, last year February I apply for a Job (Office Assistant) but, before I even start the work they’ve vacant the office so I was told I’ll be working at home as an House boy, I accepted without thinking twice because I really needs the job.

Long story short, My boss is the most toxic BOSS I’ve ever work with my first 2weeks was hell…, He’s an abusive man, he’ll abuse me curse me join…, I don’t want to leave because my uncle that I stay with will think I’m lazy, me looking into his eyes show that he really hate me, I was threatened on daily basis that he will sack me….

This prompt to learn Forex trading thinking it will be a financial freedom, I actually blown my account 3times before I calm down..

I abandoned FX and steps into Cryptocurrency and ever since then, This January I’ve been building my portfolio which amount to 15 different token I’m holding right now.

I would be leaving this work this December and I’ve difficulty in choosing a skill to learn, I’ve been thinking of (barbing) but recently I fall in love with UI/UX designs and I’m planning to give it a shot, leaning App development along with it.

Any other suggestions are welcome, Suggestions of Materials to use too are also welcome. Thanks!