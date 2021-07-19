Leicester City Ashleigh Plumptre Trained With Super Falcons

Leicester City defender Ashleigh Plumptre trained with the Super Falcons for the first time on Saturday at the Event Hotel Pyramide, Vienna in Austria, Completesports.com reports.

Plumptre, who recently expressed her intention to play for the nine-time African champions is among the players invited by head coach Randy Waldrum for the Aisha Buhari invitational tourney billed for Lagos in September.

The 23-year-old is eligible to play for the Super Falcons because of her father’s Nigerian heritage.

She was voted Leicester’s player of the season after helping the Foxes to the FA Women’s Championship title in 2020/21.

New invitees; Evelyn Ijeh, Josephine Ijeh and Adekite Fatuga-Dada have also joined their teammates in camp.

The Aisha Buhari Cup which is organised to honour Nigeria’s first lady will serve as preparations for the 2022 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations qualifiers against Ghana in October.

United States of America, Ghana, Morocco, South Africa and Cameroon are the other teams that will compete in the tourney billed to hold at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos.

https://www.completesports.com/leicester-city-star-ashleigh-plumptre-trains-with-super-falcons-in-austria/