Leicester City’s Ashleigh Plumptre Invited To Super Falcon Matches In September

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has released a 26-woman list for the Super Falcons matches in September, and there’s a surprising name on the list

Leicester City Women defender Ashleigh Plumptre has been named in Nigeria’s Super Falcons squad for their matches in September.

The eleven-time African will take part alongside Morocco, Ghana, South Africa, Cameroon and Mali in the Aisha Buhari Invitational Women’s Football Tourney, which will be hosted by Lagos State.

Super Falcons coach Randy Wladrum has now named his 26-woman squad for the tourney, with Plumptre the surprising name on the list.

The 23-years-old, who plays for Women Super League side Leicester City, has played for England at youth level, but she is eligible to play for the Super Falcons through her father’s Nigerian heritage.

Plumptre was born in England and could even be mistaken to be a caucasian. However, she has always been proud of her Nigerian heritage, saying she would jump at the chance to represent the country, and King Sunny Ade is one of her favourite Nigerian musicians.

The Foxes star has never visited the country before, but she will get the chance to make her debut in front of the home fans in Lagos.

Meanwhile, Desire Oparnanozie is also back in the squad after two years. The France-based star hasn’t played for Nigeria since the 2019 Women’s World Cup.

The squad will have an eight-day training camp in Austria ahead of the tournment. The Aisha Buhari Invitational Tourney is the third competition the Super Falcons will be playing this year after the Turkish Women’s Cup and US Summer Series.

Super Falcons squad

Goalkeepers: Tochukwu Oluehi; Chiamaka

Nnadozie (Paris FC, France); Patience Okeke (Bayelsa Queens); Yewande

Balogun (California Storm, USA)

Defenders: Glory Ogbonna (Edo Queens); Osinachi Ohale (Madrid CFF,

Spain); Esther Ogbonna (Edo Queens); Chidinma Okeke (Madrid CFF,

Spain); Onyinyechi Zogg (FC Zurich, Switzerland); Nicole Payne (West

Virginia University, USA); Michelle Alozie (Houston Dash Reserves,

USA); Megan Ashleigh (Leicester City, England); Josephine Ijeh (BK

Hacken, Sweden)

Midfielders: Rita Chikwelu (Madrid CFF, Spain); Ngozi Okobi-Okeoghene

(Eskilstuna United, Sweden); Toni Payne (Sevilla FC, Spain);

Mowaninuola Dada (Watford FC, England)

Forwards: Rasheedat Ajibade (Atletico Madrid, Spain); Francisca Ordega

(Levante UD, Spain); Gift Monday (FC Robo Queens); Joy Bokiri (Bayelsa

Queens); Uchenna Kanu (Linkopings FC, Sweden); Ebere Orji (Sundsvall

DFF, Sweden); Ini-Abasi Umotong (Lewes FC, England); Evelyn Ijeh (BK

Hacken, Sweden); Desire Oparanozie (FC Dijon, France)



