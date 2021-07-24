LG Polls: 15 Political Parties To Contest In Lagos Local Government Election

A total of 15 political parties will participate in the July 24 local government election in Lagos State, the electoral body has said.

The Chairman of the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission ( LASEIC), Ayotunde Philips, said this on Friday during a press conference at the LASEIC secretariat.

“The result of our validation exercise of candidates of political parties indicated that 15 political parties are participating in this election,” she said.

Mrs Philips said the final list of candidates for the election is out following approval and screening by political parties.

Mrs Philips said as part of preparations for the Saturday election, non-sensitive materials have been deployed to different wards.

She disclosed that the distributions of sensitive materials to all the LGCs and LCDAS will be done on Friday night in the presence of security agencies and political parties agents to ensure security and transparency.

COVID-19 protocols

The electoral chairman said COVID-19 protocols will be strictly adhered to during Saturday’s election.

“In line with the NCDC, Lagos State government and other relevant health authorities’ protocols on COVID-19, the Commission shall strictly enforce at polling centres, the use of facemasks and observance of social distancing.

“While the Commission shall ensure the provision of infrared thermometers, alcohol-based hand sanitiers, disinfection of chairs, tables, and work areas for the safety of voters and electoral officials, ” she said.

Mrs Philips disclosed that the voting process starts at 8 a.m. and ends at 3 p.m. in all polling units, while those on the queue by 3 p.m. will be attended to.

“Election shall be conducted with the use of Smart Card Readers, PVC and TVC. Persons living with disabilities would be adequately assisted in the election process, while elderly people, pregnant women, and breastfeeding mothers shall be given preference in casting their votes,” she added.

She assured Lagosians of adequate security during and after the election, adding that the commission will ensure a successful, free, fair, and credible election.



https://www.premiumtimesng.com/regional/ssouth-west/475288-lg-poll-15-political-parties-to-contest-in-lagos-local-government-election.html