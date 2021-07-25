LG Polls: APC Thank Lagosians For Voting Overwhelmingly For Its Candidates

Temidayo Akinsuyi, Lagos

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has expressed gratitude to Lagosians for the overwhelming victory given to its candidates in Saturday’s local government elections.

The party in a statement signed by Seye Oladejo, its Publicity Secretary also thanked security agencies and officials of the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) for the neutrality displayed throughout the conduct of the exercise.

The statement reads “The Lagos state chapter APC wish to express our profound appreciation to the good people of Lagos state for reaffirming their faith in our party by overwhelmingly returning our candidates during the last Saturday’s Local Government elections. We acknowledge the difficulties in navigating the unusual elections with the ravaging Covid-19 pandemic and it’s attendant challenges.”

“The professionalism of the security agencies and neutrality of the umpires also contributed to the success of the elections. The victory of APC has provided an opportunity for continued synergy by the state and local governments to bring all round socio-economic development to the state”.

We want to reassure Lagosians of the irrevocable commitment of our party to the security, welfare and the total delivery of our progressive manifestos.

https://independent.ng/lg-polls-apc-expresses-gratitude-to-lagosians-restates-commitment-to-delivering-democracy-dividends/