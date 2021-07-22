LG Polls:Lagos Govt announce restriction of movement

There will be restriction of movement in Lagos state on Saturday 24 July 2021 between 8 am and 3 pm because of local government election. Cars won’t be allowed on the road except those on essential duties such as ambulances, security operatives, journalists and those involved in moving election materials.

Niyi Tabiti gathered the state will be going to the polls to elect councilors and chairman for the 57 local governments and local council development areas.

Governor Sanwo Olu of Lagos

“The restriction is to enable the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) conduct hitch-free elections into positions of chairmen and councillors in all the 57 Local Governments and Local Council Development Areas,” commissioner for information Gbenga Omotoso said in a statement.

“The restriction will facilitate the ease of movement of the electorate, election materials and LASIEC officials for the sanctity of the election, effective monitoring and enhanced security.”