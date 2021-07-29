Little Boy Found Wandering In Enugu. Do You Know Him? (Photo)

Update From NAIJA COVER . COM

The Enugu State Police Command is appealing for useful information that could help to locate the family of a child found wandering alone.

Spokesperson of the command, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday July 29, said the boy of about six years old was found by a Good Samaritan and brought to a station in the state.

“The Enugu State Command of the Nigeria Police Force wishes to inform the general public that on 26th July, 2021 at about 1710hrs, a male child of about 6 years old (picture attached) was found wandering at Holy Ghost, Enugu and brought to Central Police Station (CPS), Enugu, by a Good Samaritan. He is about 3ft tall, dark in complexion and observed to be defective in speech.

“Meanwhile, all efforts made to obtain other details of the child and reunite him with his family proved abortive. Hence, the parents, guardian, relatives or anyone with useful information that will help in reuniting the child with his family, are advised to promptly visit Central Police Station, Enugu or call 08034490387.”

Source: ENUGU STATE POLICE