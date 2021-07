Connect on Linked in

Little Niger-Delta Boy Walks Alone On A Tiny Locally-Made Bridge (Photos, Video)

A little boy from the Niger-Delta area of Nigeria was captured walking unaided on a tiny locally-made bridge surrounded by water, IgbereTV reports.

See video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xIfEQ3WCFa8

https://igberetvnews.com/1394863/little-niger-delta-boy-walks-alone-tiny-locally-made-bridge-photos-video/

Lalasticlala