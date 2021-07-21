Liverpool Stripped Of UNESCO World Heritage Status

Liverpool has been stripped of its World Heritage status because of developments on the city’s waterfront.

The decision was made following a secret ballot by the UNESCO committee at a meeting in China.

UNESCO committee voted by 13 votes to 5 in secret ballot to approve recommendation to delete Liverpool from World Heritage list; this is the two thirds majority required.

UNESCO had previously warned that the developments, which include Everton FC’s new stadium, had resulted in “irreversible loss of attributes”.

Liverpool becomes only the third site to lose its World Heritage status since the list began in 1978, the other two being Oman’s Arabian Oryx Sanctuary in 2007 and the Dresden Elbe Valley in Germany in 2009.

The city was awarded the much-coveted title in 2004 in recognition of its historical and architectural impact, joining places including the Taj Mahal, Egypt’s Pyramids and Canterbury Cathedral.

It recognised Liverpool’s history as a major trading centre during the British Empire and its architectural landmarks.



Liverpool Mayor, Joanne Anderson reacts:

“I’m hugely disappointed and concerned by this decision to delete Liverpool’s World Heritage status, which comes a decade after UNESCO last visited the city to see it with their own eyes.

“Our World Heritage site has never been in better condition having benefitted from hundreds of millions of pounds of investment across dozens of listed buildings and the public realm.

“We will be working with Government to examine whether we can appeal but, whatever happens, Liverpool will always be a World Heritage city. We have a stunning waterfront and incredible built heritage that is the envy of other cities.

“Our commitment to maintaining and improving our buildings remains as strong as ever and will continue to be a key part of our drive to attract visitors, along with leisure, retail and events.

“I find it incomprehensible that UNESCO would rather Bramley Moore Dock remain a derelict wasteland, rather than making a positive contribution to the city’s future and that of its residents.

“I’ll now be seeking to draw together all the UK heritage bodies in a round table to plan a positive future with further investment.”



Liverpool City Council