Magu Rejected As Police Service Commission Promotes Senior Officers

The Police Service Commission (PSC), on Thursday, rejected the promotion of a former Acting Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu.

The Commission said it is awaiting clearance from the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice and the Office of the Inspector General of Police.

The announcement was contained in a statement made available to newsmen by its spokesman, Ikechukwu Ani.

Daily Trust reports that rumours were rife few days ago that President Muhammadu was planning to promote embattled former boss of the anti-graft agency.

https://dailytrust.com/breaking-magu-rejected-as-police-service-commission-promotes-senior-officers

