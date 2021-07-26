Man Accused Of Trying To Kill Mali President Dies In Custody

A man accused of trying to kill Mali’s military strongman Assimi Goita, the figure behind two coups in less than a year, has died in custody, the government said on Sunday.

The suspect, whose identity has not been revealed, had been taken into custody following the assassination attempt after prayers for Eid al-Adha at Bamako’s Grand Mosque on Tuesday.

Once in custody, “his health deteriorated” and he was then hospitalised. But “unfortunately, he has died”, the government said in a statement.



