Man Beats His Live-In Lover To Death Over Phone Charger In Abuja

Abuja man allegedly beats lover to death for using his phone charger without his permission

An Abuja-based man identified as Hasan Taiwo has been arrested for allegedly beating his live-in lover and mother of four, Chibuzor Aloh, to death for allegedly using his phone charger without permission at their home in the Lugbe area of the Federal Capital Territory.

According to reports, the deceased was said to have taken the phone charger of her lover without his permission, a situation which angered him and he pounced on her and allegedly beat her severely on Saturday, July 24. Aloh was said to have fainted but was revived by neighbours who were alerted by the children. However, on Sunday, the lady’s first child alerted the neighbors of his mum’s deteriorating health. She was rushed to a hospital where the doctors confirmed her dead on arrival.

Confirming the incident, the FCT Police Command spokesperson, ASP Mariam Yusuf, said an investigation has been launched into the incident.



https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2021/7/abuja-man-allegedly-beats-lover-to-death-for-using-his-phone-charger-without-his-permission.html