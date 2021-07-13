Man Beats His Wife To Death For Refusing To Have Sex With Him (Disturbing Photos)

Update From NAIJA COVER . COM

A man has been arrested for allegedly beating his wife to death over her refusal to have sex with him.

The niece of the dead woman narrated the incident while calling for justice for her mother's twin sister.

According to the niece, the suspect waa in the habit of beating his wife. On June 27, the woman, Mrs Ugieki Asemota returned home from a wedding to find her husband drunk, so she had a bath and locked herself in a room to avoid getting beaten which is allegedly her husband’s habit when he’s drunk.

However, late at night, the husband is said to have banged on her door, demanding sex but she told him to go to his room and leave her alone.

When he wouldn't leave and she could sense him becoming violent, afraid of what would happen if he eventually enters the room, the wife is said to have jumped out of her room through a window.

However, the husband allegedly went after her and attacked her, hitting her with wood and a block until she bled and fainted.

She was rushed to the hospital but died last week.

The husband has been arrested.

