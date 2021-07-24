Man Chops Off 3 Persons’ Heads In Imo (Graphic Pictures)

BREAKING!!! Unknown Cutlass Man On Killing Spree, Chops off Three Persons Heads In Imo State (Photos)

By Wisdom Nwedene

A yet to be identified man with a cutlass is currently on a killing spree in Ahaba village in Orodo Community in Mbaitoli council area of Imo State.

IGBERE TV gathered that the man who hails from Ahaba has killed three persons and chopped off their heads.

Speaking with IGBERE TV correspondent, a resident of Ahaba who craved anonymity said the man after killing his victims always “disappears” with their heads to an unknown place.

“We don’t know his mission in Ahaba. He has killed about three persons and always disappears with their heads.”

“We have searched for him in Ahaba but we don’t see him after carrying out the dastardly act. We don’t know if he is with Juju”.

“Our women can no longer go to farm, school children are afraid, we can’t go out in the night any longer due to the fear of this evil man”

“We need help because we don’t know who will be the next person that he will kill”.

“Two persons he injured are currently receiving medical treatment at the hospital while we keep searching for him in order for him to be captured.”

Source: https://igberetvnews.com/1396227/breaking-unknown-cutlass-man-killing-spree-chops-three-persons-heads-imo-state-photos/