Man Hangs Himself In Daura, Katsina

A man identified as Ibrahim Lawal has hanged himself in Daura, Katsina State.

Residents said the incident happened on Sunday.

PUNCH Metro learnt that the middle-aged man was a worker at the Sandamu Local Government Area of the state, but residing in Daura.

A resident, who did not want to be identified, said he saw Lawal on Sunday driving his car towards a mechanic workshop.

“I asked whether he was in the neighbourhood to repair his car, but he said no. He did not say anything afterwards; he just walked away,” he added.

Passersby later saw the victim’s body dangling from a tree, where he allegedly used a rope to hang himself.



https://punchng.com/man-hangs-self-in-buharis-constituency/?