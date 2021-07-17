Man Loses Two Cars To Reckless Yahoo Boys Driving In Benin City (Video)

This video here shows moments when a man’s car was bashed by a reckless driving, “Learner” of an alleged Yahoo Boy in Benin city Nigeria.

The Man who was bittered could be heard reiterating his ordeal with reckless driving of these young boys who don’t know how to drive but keep hitting the road with their new flashy cars.

According to him, he has lost two cars so far in the same manner within 2 months. He is currently spending over N400,000 (Naira) on another car of his that was bashed by a reckless driving Yahoo boy in Benin City.

