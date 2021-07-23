Man, Mother, Girlfriend Jailed For Internet Fraud In Asaba

A man identified as Gift Kenneth, has been sentenced to jail for defrauding an American lady, Lucinda Ann Garnes Henrichson, of around $902,935, Newspremises reports.

He was sentenced for internet fraud-related offences by Justice FA Olubanjo of the Federal High Court, Asaba, Delta State, on Thursday.

A statement by Wilson Uwujaren, Head, Media and Publicity, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), said Kenneth was jailed alongside his mother, Dora Animam, and his girlfriend, Spice Chimzi Dandy Igwe.

Animam and Igwe were arraigned on one count each by the Benin Zonal Office of the anti-graft commission for offences bordering on impersonation and obtaining by false pretence.

Kenneth, who disguised as one Raymond Carl Eric, was said to have, in 2018 and 2019, in Agbor lied to Henrichson of Texas, United States of America, about an infrastructural investment project, leading to the transfer of the money through various channels – Shuaibu Abdullahi and Dora Animam’s bank accounts.

His offences are said to be contrary to Section 22 (2)(b)(ii) of the Cybercrime (Prohibition and Prevention, Etc ) Act 2015 and punishable under section 22 (2)(b)(IV) of the same Act.

Animam, on her own side, was said to have received the money with her Diamond and Access bank accounts. She was said to have received $166,000 from Henrichson and N27 million from Abdullahi, committing an offence contrary to section 27(1)(b) and 22(2)(b)(ii) of the Cybercrime ( Prohibition Prevention, Etc) Act ,2015 and punishable under section 22 (2)(b)(IV) of the same Act.

Upon arraignment, they all pleaded guilty to the charge.

In view of their pleas, prosecution counsel, Francis. A. Jirbo prayed the court to convict and sentence the defendants accordingly.

Justice Olubanjo convicted and sentenced both Gift Kenneth and his mother, Dora Animam to five years imprisonment or a fine of N3 million each while Spice Chimzi Dandy Igwe was sentenced to two years imprisonment or a fine of N100,000.

A Mercedes Benz CL250, Mercedes Benz 300, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone XX Max, Apple MacBook Pro, two Apple Mac books were recovered from Kenneth.

Also, a twin four-bedroom uncompleted duplex in Asaba was recovered as well as the sum of N4 million were recovered.

Henrichson was also refunded the sum of $4,255, recovered from Kenneth’s contractor, through the US Embassy.



