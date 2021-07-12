Man Slumps & Dies After DNA Test Showed He Is Not His Son’s Biological Father (Pics)

Man Slumps And Die After DNA Test Showed He’s Not His Son’s Biological Father (Photos, Video)

A man slumped and die after reading the result of a DNA test conducted on his son, IgbereTV reports.

According to supposed friends of the deceased who gave their opinions online, the abroad-based man chanced upon his wife with another man on Snapchat, so he returned to Nigeria and conducted a paternity test on his son, and the results stated that he is not the boy’s biological father.

