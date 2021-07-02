Man Withdrew ₦750k From Victim’s Account After Shooting His Eye In Abia (Picture)

Men of Abia state police command have arrested a two-man robbery syndicate who allegedly withdrew the sum of N750,000 only from a victim’s account with his ATM cards after shooting him in the right side of his eye, ABN TV reports.

The suspects are Emmanuel Ifeanyichukwu Paul m aged 22 years of No. 40 Ugorji Street, Aba, and lfeanyi Onyemesere m aged 18 yrs, of No. 32 PortHarcourt Road Aba.

Parading the suspects on Wednesday at the command headquarters in Umuahia, Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Janet Agbede said they were arrested on 11 June 2021 by operatives of Rapid Response Squad (RRS) following an intelligence report.

She said on 1 March 2021, at about 0200hrs, the duo robbed and shot on the right eye one Emmanuel Nnodim, a businessman in his house at Eziama Aba, and made away with seven ATM cards after forcefully obtaining their PINs from the victim.

According to the CP, they used the ATM cards in withdrawing the sum of Seven hundred and fifty thousand naira (N750,000) and also made away with assorted home electronics.

She further added that on 9 April 2021, the suspected arm robbers robbed former Chief Judge of Abla state at Aba and carted away with ATM cards, compelled him to release his PIN, and used the ATM cards to withdraw the sum of Two hundred and fifty thousand naira (N250,000).

The duo were also said to have made away with home electronics.

In the course of investigation, some exhibits belonging to one of their victims Emmanuel Nnodim an Aba-based businessman was recovered. They include, One gold wristwatch, Computer set, a TV set, and One International Passport belonging to the son of their victim – Emmanuel Nnodim.

The police say investigation is still in progress.

