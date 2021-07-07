Marrying As A Man When You Are Not Financially Stable

As a young man, DO NOT let anyone, whether married or not to deceive you that money does not matter in marriage. The truth is that money solves more than half of the problems in marriage, especially in a Nigerian society.

This does not mean that you must be a millionaire or be rolling in money, but have the financial capacity to provide the basic things humans need for living, and luxuries inclusive.

Any home you enter where the man commands maximum respect, observe closely, he is living up to his responsibilities as a man. There is no respect from any woman for that man who cannot provide the basic necessities. Don’t let anyone deceive you. That girl that tells you today that she will run any length for you will turn to a tigress tomorrow in marriage if the major finance comes from her.

If you would be respected, make sure you have a source of income that brings a substantial amount that can provide basic necessities and at least, modest luxuries.